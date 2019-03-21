Leeds Rhinos: Adam Cuthbertson confident of rapid return from ankle injury

INJURED LEEDS Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson is confident of a rapid return to action.

Coach Dave Furner was due to name his initial squad for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons today, but said Cuthbertson will not feature.

Carl Ablett.

The Australian front-rower/loose-forward was a substitute in last Friday’s home defeat by London Broncos, but hobbled off early in the second half.

“I have done a bit of damage to my ankle, but I should be all right,” Cuthbertson reported.

“I am walking, that’s positive.

“It is a bit swollen, I am getting a bit of work done on it this week and I am walking around in flip-flops because it’s easier than putting shoes on, but I don’t need an operation and it’s not long term.

“We’ll have to wait until the swelling goes down and go from there.”

Cuthbertson said the injury was a freak accident.

“I just rolled it in the middle of the pitch,” he recalled.

“I went to step off it and someone’s tackled me literally at the same time.

Dom Crosby.

“I just rolled it in that twisting motion when I went to off-load. It’s not ideal, but that’s rugby.”

Cuthbertson’s absence is a blow to Rhinos who have already been hit hard by injuries in the pack. Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby have yet to feature this year and another forward, Stevie Ward, is likely to be sidelined until June.

Cuthbertson is ever present so far this year and said: “I felt like I didn’t have a very good first 10 minutes on the pitch, we were in D [defence] the whole time and I just couldn’t get into the game.

“In that first set [in the second half] I felt good, the team was getting forward and then obviously that happened.

“To watch from the sidelines and not be able to help in that last 30-odd minutes was a bit of a nightmare.”

The defeat by London Broncos was Rhinos’ sixth in seven games and they will go bottom of the table if Huddersfield Giants win at home to Hull KR tomorrow.

“We’ve had these kind of seasons before and the squad in general knows what it’s like to be in this situation,” Cuthbertson said.

“We definitely need to not just get some form, but get some wins on the board.

“That will help our confidence as a team going forward.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos’ women’s team – coached by Cuthbertson – will continue preparations for their new Super League campaign when they face UK Armed Forces in a pre-season game on Sunday. Rhinos were league leaders and Challenge Cup winners last year, but were beaten by a last-gasp penalty goal in the Grand Final against Wigan.

Sunday’s game is Rhinos’ final warm-up before they begin their league fixtures at home to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, April 7.

This weekend’s match will be played at the side’s Sports Park, Weetwood, base with a 1pm kick-off. Admission to the encounter is free.