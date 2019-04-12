Leeds Rhinos 78 Workington Town 6: How the Rhinos’ players rated

Have your say

Teenager Harry Newman put in a four-star performance for Leeds Rhinos in their Coral Challenge Cup fifth-round win over Workington Town.

Newman led the tryfest with four touchdown and picked up a nine-point rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief rugby league writer, Peter Smith.

Richie Myler dives over for his second try. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Wellington Albert also caught the eye, as did Tui Lolohea (on the back of a switch to full-back), half-back Richie Myler (back from suspension), hooker Matt Parcell and Liam Sutcliffe who put in a Kevin-Sinfield-esque kicking display.

Here’s how the Leeds players rated in their 78-6 cup triumph:

Starting XIII

6 Tui Lolohea:8/10

24 Luke Briscoe:6/10

3 Kallum Watkins:6/10

29 Harry Newman:9/10

21 Ashton Golding:7/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe:8/10

7 Richie Myler:8/10

36 Wellington Albert:8/10

9 Matt Parcell:8/10

10 Brad Singleton:7/10

16 Brett Ferres:7/10

33 Owen Trout:7/10

25 James Donaldson:7/10

Interchange

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan:7/10

23 Callum McLelland:7/10

18 Nathaniel Peteru:7/10

37 Muizz Mustapha:7/10