Leeds Rhinos 78 Workington Town 6: How the Rhinos’ players rated

Teenager Harry Newman put in a four-star performance for Leeds Rhinos in their Coral Challenge Cup fifth-round win over Workington Town.
Newman led the tryfest with four touchdown and picked up a nine-point rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief rugby league writer, Peter Smith.
Wellington Albert also caught the eye, as did Tui Lolohea (on the back of a switch to full-back), half-back Richie Myler (back from suspension), hooker Matt Parcell and Liam Sutcliffe who put in a Kevin-Sinfield-esque kicking display.
Here’s how the Leeds players rated in their 78-6 cup triumph:
Starting XIII
6 Tui Lolohea:8/10
24 Luke Briscoe:6/10
3 Kallum Watkins:6/10
29 Harry Newman:9/10
21 Ashton Golding:7/10
15 Liam Sutcliffe:8/10
7 Richie Myler:8/10
36 Wellington Albert:8/10
9 Matt Parcell:8/10
10 Brad Singleton:7/10
16 Brett Ferres:7/10
33 Owen Trout:7/10
25 James Donaldson:7/10
Interchange
20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan:7/10
23 Callum McLelland:7/10
18 Nathaniel Peteru:7/10
37 Muizz Mustapha:7/10