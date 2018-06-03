Leeds Rhinos 55 Leigh Centurions 22: Player ratings

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos moved into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup thanks to 55-22 victory over Leigh Centurions on Friday night at Featherstone.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances

Ashton Golding celebrates his try with Tom Briscoe and Brett Ferres.

Leeds Rhinos

24 Jack Walker 8

2 Tom Briscoe 7

18 Jimmy Keinhorst 7

Richie Myler scores against Leigh.

22 Ash Handley 7

5 Ryan Hall 6

25 Jordan Lilley 7

7 Richie Myler 8

8 Adam Cuthbertson 7

9 Matt Parcell 7

28 Mikolaj Oledzki 8

19 Brett Ferres 7

13 Stevie Ward 8

12 Carl Ablett 6

Subs

16 Anthony Mullally 7

27 Cameron Smith 8

30 Josh Walters 8

1 Ashton Golding 8

Leigh Centurions

4 Peter Mata’utia 1

2 Matty Dawson-Jones 6

3 Ben Crooks 6

1 Craig Hall 6

5 Rhys Evans 6

6 Ben Reynolds 6

7 Drew Hutchison 6

10 Jamie Acton 5

14 Liam Hood 6

18 Nathan Mason 7

12 Bodene Thompson 6

13 Harrison Hansen 6

15 Jordan Thompson 6

Subs

20 Greg Richards 7

30 Micky Higham 6

31 Jordan Baldwinson 6

11 Kevin Larroyer 7

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 7

Attendance: 3,277.