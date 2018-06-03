Leeds Rhinos 52 Leigh Centurions 22: Player ratings

Leeds Rhinos moved into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup thanks to 52-22 victory over Leigh Centurions on Friday night at Featherstone.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances
Leeds Rhinos
24 Jack Walker 8
2 Tom Briscoe 7
18 Jimmy Keinhorst 7
22 Ash Handley 7
5 Ryan Hall 6
25 Jordan Lilley 7
7 Richie Myler 8
8 Adam Cuthbertson 7
9 Matt Parcell 7
28 Mikolaj Oledzki 8
19 Brett Ferres 7
13 Stevie Ward 8
12 Carl Ablett 6
Subs
16 Anthony Mullally 7
27 Cameron Smith 8
30 Josh Walters 8
1 Ashton Golding 8
Leigh Centurions
4 Peter Mata’utia 1
2 Matty Dawson-Jones 6
3 Ben Crooks 6
1 Craig Hall 6
5 Rhys Evans 6
6 Ben Reynolds 6
7 Drew Hutchison 6
10 Jamie Acton 5
14 Liam Hood 6
18 Nathan Mason 7
12 Bodene Thompson 6
13 Harrison Hansen 6
15 Jordan Thompson 6
Subs
20 Greg Richards 7
30 Micky Higham 6
31 Jordan Baldwinson 6
11 Kevin Larroyer 7
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 7
Attendance: 3,277.