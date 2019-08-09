Leeds Rhinos 48 Catalans Dragons 8: Check out the player ratings from the Emerald Headingley Super League encounter

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos produced one of their best second-half performances, not only of the season but in years to slay Catalans Dragons 48-8 at Emerald Headingley.

There was a whole host of top-notch performances from Rhinos’ players, notably Harry Newman, Rhyse Martin and captain Trent Merrin, who each received a 9/10 rating from Yorkshire Evening Post rugby league writer Peter Smith.

Rhyse Martin scored a try and kicked 10 goals in a man-of-the-match performance for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons. Richie Myler, right, chipped in with a couple of tries as well. PIC: Matthew Merrick/Varley Picture Agency

And every other team member contributed to the cause massively, though Brad Singleton dropped points after seeing red for a blatant high shot.

Check out the ratings below:

LEEDS RHINOS

1 Jack Walker:8/10

24 Luke Briscoe:8/10

29 Harry Newman:9/10

4 Konrad Hurrell:7/10

5 Ash Handley:8/10

40 Robert Lui:8/10

7 Richie Myler:8/10

38 Ava Seumanufagai:8/10

39 Shaun Lunt:8/10

8 Adam Cuthbertson:8/10

16 Brett Ferres:7/10

41 Rhyse Martin:9/10

11 Trent Merrin:9/10

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer:8/10

10 Brad Singleton:3/10

25 James Donaldson:8/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe:7/10

CATALANS DRAGONS

1 Tony Gigot:6/10

3 David Mead:6/10

25 Arthur Romano:7/10

4 Brayden Wiliame:6/10

5 Lewis Tierney:6/10

13 Greg Bird:4/10

6 Samisoni Langi:5/10

14 Julian Bousquet:5/10

18 Alrix Da Costa:4/10

15 Mickael Simon:5/10

11 Kenny Edwards:6/10

17 Matt Whitley:6/10

8 Remi Casty:6/10

Subs

19 Mickael Goudemand:7/10

22 Lucas Albert:5/10

23 Antoni Maria:6/10

28 Sam Kasiano:6/10

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7/10

Attendance: 11,336