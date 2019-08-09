Leeds Rhinos 48 Catalans Dragons 8: Check out the player ratings from the Emerald Headingley Super League encounter

Leeds Rhinos produced one of their best second-half performances, not only of the season but in years to slay Catalans Dragons 48-8 at Emerald Headingley.
There was a whole host of top-notch performances from Rhinos’ players, notably Harry Newman, Rhyse Martin and captain Trent Merrin, who each received a 9/10 rating from Yorkshire Evening Post rugby league writer Peter Smith.
And every other team member contributed to the cause massively, though Brad Singleton dropped points after seeing red for a blatant high shot.
Check out the ratings below:
LEEDS RHINOS
1 Jack Walker:8/10
24 Luke Briscoe:8/10
29 Harry Newman:9/10
4 Konrad Hurrell:7/10
5 Ash Handley:8/10
40 Robert Lui:8/10
7 Richie Myler:8/10
38 Ava Seumanufagai:8/10
39 Shaun Lunt:8/10
8 Adam Cuthbertson:8/10
16 Brett Ferres:7/10
41 Rhyse Martin:9/10
11 Trent Merrin:9/10
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer:8/10
10 Brad Singleton:3/10
25 James Donaldson:8/10
15 Liam Sutcliffe:7/10
CATALANS DRAGONS
1 Tony Gigot:6/10
3 David Mead:6/10
25 Arthur Romano:7/10
4 Brayden Wiliame:6/10
5 Lewis Tierney:6/10
13 Greg Bird:4/10
6 Samisoni Langi:5/10
14 Julian Bousquet:5/10
18 Alrix Da Costa:4/10
15 Mickael Simon:5/10
11 Kenny Edwards:6/10
17 Matt Whitley:6/10
8 Remi Casty:6/10
Subs
19 Mickael Goudemand:7/10
22 Lucas Albert:5/10
23 Antoni Maria:6/10
28 Sam Kasiano:6/10
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7/10
Attendance: 11,336