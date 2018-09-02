Leeds Rhinos 36 Hull KR 38: Check out the players’ matchday ratings

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos scored 36 points in Saturday’s defeat to Hull KR (who edged it by two).

And The Yorkshire Evening Post rugby league writer Peter Smith’s match ratings make interesting reading. Do you agree with them and how they rate against Hull KR’s?

Leeds Rhinos

24 Jack Walker:5/10

2 Tom Briscoe:8/10

13 Stevie Ward:6/10

6 Joel Moon:7/10

34 Luke Briscoe:5/10

4 Liam Sutcliffe:6/10

7 Richie Myler:7/10

10 Brad Singleton:7/10

14 Brad Dwyer:6/10

8 Adam Cuthbertson:6/10

19 Brett Ferres:6/10

12 Carl Ablett:6/10

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan:6/10

Subs

21 Nathaniel Peteru:7/10

16 Anthony Mullally:6/10

37 Jordan Thompson:7/10

9 Matt Parcell:7/10

Hull KR

1 Adam Quinlan:8/10

41 Craig Hall:8/10

42 Ben Crooks:8/10

2 Junior Vaivai:7/10

36 Justin Carney:8/10

7 Danny McGuire:8/10

24 Chris Atkin:8/10

10 Mose Masoe:7/10

19 Tommy Lee:7/10

21 Robbie Mulhern:7/10

34 Danny Tickle:8/10

12 James Greenwood:7/10

17 Chris Clarkson:8/10

Subs

8 Nick Scruton:7/10

9 Shaun Lunt:7/10

11 Maurice Blair:6/10

13 Ben Kavanagh:7/10

Referee

Ben Thaler: (Wakefield):6/10