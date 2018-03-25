Leeds Rhinos 24 Castleford Tigers 25: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos staged a sensational fightback, but just fell short against Castleford Tigers at Elland Road.

Tigers, who led 24-0 after as many minutes, hung on to win 25-24 thanks to Luke Gale’s drop goal on the stroke of half-time.

Castleford players celebrate Jamie Ellis' try against Leeds.

Here are the the Yorkshire Evening Post’s player ratings for both teams.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Ashton Golding 7

2 Tom Briscoe 8

Elland Road.

3 Kallum Watkins 8

22 Ash Handley 8

5 Ryan Hall 7

6 Joel Moon 8

7 Richie Myler 8

16 Anthony Mullally 7

9 Matt Parcell 7

10 Brad Singleton 7

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 8

12 Carl Ablett 8

15 Brett Delaney 8

Subs

14 Jack Walker 8

28 Mikolaj Oledzki 8

30 Josh Walters 7

27 Cameron Smith 6

Castleford Tigers

1 Ben Roberts 6

24 Jy Hitchcox 7

3 Jake Webster 7

2 Greg Minkin 8

26 James Clare 8

6 Jamie Ellis 8

7 Luke Gale 8

14 Nathan Massey 7

9 Paul McShane 8

10 Grant Millington 8

12 Mike McMeeken 8

17 Alex Foster 8

13 Adam Milner 7

Subs

18 Matt Cook 8

8 Junior Moors 8

22 James Green 7

21 Jake Trueman 7

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 4

Attendance: 23,246