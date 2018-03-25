Leeds Rhinos 24 Castleford Tigers 25: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Leeds Rhinos staged a sensational fightback, but just fell short against Castleford Tigers at Elland Road.
Tigers, who led 24-0 after as many minutes, hung on to win 25-24 thanks to Luke Gale’s drop goal on the stroke of half-time.
Here are the the Yorkshire Evening Post’s player ratings for both teams.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Ashton Golding 7
2 Tom Briscoe 8
3 Kallum Watkins 8
22 Ash Handley 8
5 Ryan Hall 7
6 Joel Moon 8
7 Richie Myler 8
16 Anthony Mullally 7
9 Matt Parcell 7
10 Brad Singleton 7
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 8
12 Carl Ablett 8
15 Brett Delaney 8
Subs
14 Jack Walker 8
28 Mikolaj Oledzki 8
30 Josh Walters 7
27 Cameron Smith 6
Castleford Tigers
1 Ben Roberts 6
24 Jy Hitchcox 7
3 Jake Webster 7
2 Greg Minkin 8
26 James Clare 8
6 Jamie Ellis 8
7 Luke Gale 8
14 Nathan Massey 7
9 Paul McShane 8
10 Grant Millington 8
12 Mike McMeeken 8
17 Alex Foster 8
13 Adam Milner 7
Subs
18 Matt Cook 8
8 Junior Moors 8
22 James Green 7
21 Jake Trueman 7
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 4
Attendance: 23,246