Leeds Rhinos 20 Hull FC 16: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Kallum Watkins and Tom Briscoe scored their first tries of the season to ensure a happy homecoming for Super League champions Leeds Rhinos at Headingley last night as they beat Hull FC 20-16.

LEEDS RHINOS

Mitch Garbutt is tackled by Hull's Chris Green and Danny Washbrook.

1 Ashton Golding 7

2 Tom Briscoe 7

3 Kallum Watkins 8

22 Ash Handley 7

Richie Myler looks to get away from Hull's Danny Washbrook.

5 Ryan Hall 7

6 Joel Moon 6

7 Richie Myler 8

17 Mitch Garbutt 8

9 Matt Parcell 6

10 Brad Singleton 7

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

12 Carl Ablett 6

15 Brett Delaney 6

Subs:

16 Anthony Mullally 6

23 Jack Ormondroyd 6

30 Josh Walters 7

Unused:

24 Jack Walker

HULL FC

1 Jamie Shaul 7

24 Jack Logan 7

4 Josh Griffin 7

3 Carlos Tuimavave 7

5 Fetuli Talanoa 8

14 Jake Connor 8

7 Marc Sneyd 8

8 Scott Taylor 7

17 Danny Washbrook 7

29 Masi Matongo 7

21 Sika Manu 6

12 Mark Minichiello 6

11 Dean Hadley 8

Subs:

15 Chris Green 7

16 Jordan Abdull 8

20 Brad Fash 8

26 Jordan Lane 7

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 5

Attendance: 11,158.