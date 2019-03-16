Leeds Rhinos 16 London Broncos 18: How the players rated

Leeds Rhinos suffered their fourth successive defeat and their sixth in seven games when they went down 18-16 at home to London Broncos last night.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: 6/10
2 Tom Briscoe: 6/10
29 Harry Newman: 6/10
4 Konrad Hurrell: 7/10
5 Ash Handley: 6/10
6 Tui Lolohea: 6/10
7 Richie Myler: 7/10
18 Nathaniel Peteru: 8/10
9 Matt Parcell: 7/10
19 Mikolaj Oledzki: 6/10
16 Brett Ferres: 6/10
15 Liam Sutcliffe: 6/10
11 Trent Merrin: 7/10
Substitutes:
8 Adam Cuthbertson: 6/10
25 James Donaldson: 5/10
20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan: 6/10
32 Tom Holroyd: 6/10
London Broncos
1 Alex Walker: 8/10
5 Kieran Dixon: 6/10
19 Ryan Morgan: 6/10
4 Elliot Kear: 8/10
2 Rhys Williams: 7/10
6 Jordan Abdull: 8/10
7 James Cunningham: 7/10
8 Eddie Battye: 8/10
9 Eloi Pelissier: 8/10
23 Rob Butler: 7/10
12 Jay Pitts: 7/10
20 Luke Yates: 7/10
29 Matt Davis: 7/10
Substitutes:
14 Matty Fozard: 7/10
15 Greg Richards: 6/10
11 Will Lovell: 7/10
18 Nathan Mason: 6/10
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield): 6/10
Attendance: 11,229.