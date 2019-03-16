Leeds Rhinos 16 London Broncos 18: How the players rated

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos suffered their fourth successive defeat and their sixth in seven games when they went down 18-16 at home to London Broncos last night.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Richie Myler celebrates his try against London Broncos.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker: 6/10

2 Tom Briscoe: 6/10

29 Harry Newman: 6/10

London Broncos players celebrate Jay PItts' try against Leeds.

4 Konrad Hurrell: 7/10

5 Ash Handley: 6/10

6 Tui Lolohea: 6/10

7 Richie Myler: 7/10

18 Nathaniel Peteru: 8/10

9 Matt Parcell: 7/10

19 Mikolaj Oledzki: 6/10

16 Brett Ferres: 6/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe: 6/10

11 Trent Merrin: 7/10

Substitutes:

8 Adam Cuthbertson: 6/10

25 James Donaldson: 5/10

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan: 6/10

32 Tom Holroyd: 6/10

London Broncos

1 Alex Walker: 8/10

5 Kieran Dixon: 6/10

19 Ryan Morgan: 6/10

4 Elliot Kear: 8/10

2 Rhys Williams: 7/10

6 Jordan Abdull: 8/10

7 James Cunningham: 7/10

8 Eddie Battye: 8/10

9 Eloi Pelissier: 8/10

23 Rob Butler: 7/10

12 Jay Pitts: 7/10

20 Luke Yates: 7/10

29 Matt Davis: 7/10

Substitutes:

14 Matty Fozard: 7/10

15 Greg Richards: 6/10

11 Will Lovell: 7/10

18 Nathan Mason: 6/10

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield): 6/10

Attendance: 11,229.