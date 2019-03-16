Leeds Rhinos 16 London Broncos 18: How the players rated

London's Jay Pitts is tackled by Leeds' Tui Lolohea and Matt Parcell.
London's Jay Pitts is tackled by Leeds' Tui Lolohea and Matt Parcell.
0
Have your say

Leeds Rhinos suffered their fourth successive defeat and their sixth in seven games when they went down 18-16 at home to London Broncos last night.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Richie Myler celebrates his try against London Broncos.

Richie Myler celebrates his try against London Broncos.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker: 6/10

2 Tom Briscoe: 6/10

29 Harry Newman: 6/10

London Broncos players celebrate Jay PItts' try against Leeds.

London Broncos players celebrate Jay PItts' try against Leeds.

4 Konrad Hurrell: 7/10

5 Ash Handley: 6/10

6 Tui Lolohea: 6/10

7 Richie Myler: 7/10

18 Nathaniel Peteru: 8/10

9 Matt Parcell: 7/10

19 Mikolaj Oledzki: 6/10

16 Brett Ferres: 6/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe: 6/10

11 Trent Merrin: 7/10

Substitutes:

8 Adam Cuthbertson: 6/10

25 James Donaldson: 5/10

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan: 6/10

32 Tom Holroyd: 6/10

London Broncos

1 Alex Walker: 8/10

5 Kieran Dixon: 6/10

19 Ryan Morgan: 6/10

4 Elliot Kear: 8/10

2 Rhys Williams: 7/10

6 Jordan Abdull: 8/10

7 James Cunningham: 7/10

8 Eddie Battye: 8/10

9 Eloi Pelissier: 8/10

23 Rob Butler: 7/10

12 Jay Pitts: 7/10

20 Luke Yates: 7/10

29 Matt Davis: 7/10

Substitutes:

14 Matty Fozard: 7/10

15 Greg Richards: 6/10

11 Will Lovell: 7/10

18 Nathan Mason: 6/10

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield): 6/10

Attendance: 11,229.