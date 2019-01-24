Leeds hero Ellery Hanley to head up new Man of Steel selection panel

FORMER LEEDS hero Ellery Hanley will head a new way of selecting Betfred Super League’s most prestigious individual honour.

Hanley is to chair a panel of past players and coaches in a revamp of the voting system to determine the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Hull KR's Danny Addy.

The award was introduced in 1977, with Leeds captain David Ward being the first recipient.

Hanley is the only man to have won the prize three times, as a Wigan player in 1985, 1987 and 1989.

In recent years the honour has been decided by a poll of every Super League player.

That system caused controversy, particularly last year when Hull KR’s Danny Addy was among those to receive a vote, despite not playing a single game in 2018.

Former Leeds player Ellery Hanley talks about the changes to the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Other than Hanley, the make-up of the panel has yet to be revealed, but it will include 21 former players and coaches boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winner’s medals and all having made more than 200 career appearances.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game in 2019 and award points to the three outstanding players – three points for their chosen man of the match, two for the runner-up, and one for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week from the first round of the season up to round 22 in mid-July, then kept secret until the Man of Steel awards ceremony in October. Super League chief executive Robert Elstone described the new system as a “radical” overhaul. He said: “Ellery will lead a panel with outstanding credentials.

“Its unrivalled and extensive knowledge and experience will underpin the award’s credibility and by sharing the votes after each round we will create interest and talkability all the way through to awards night.”