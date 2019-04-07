Latest talking points from Leeds Rhinos

WITH MORE than a third of their campaign completed, Leeds Rhinos are stranded at the foot of Betfred Super League. Here are five talking points.

1: The light at the end of the tunnel turned out to be an oncoming train. The win over Castleford Tigers should have given Rhinos fresh confidence and a base to build on, but instead they came out at Hull KR and – Konrad Hurrell apart – looked disinterested, dispirited and woefully fragile in defence. The first 20 minutes was embarrassing and it didn’t get much better. Leeds have made some ordinary teams, Hull, London and Hull KR, look good this year and are definitely where they deserve to be on the table.

Richie Myler,

2: Twenty six points should be enough to win a game and is Leeds’ second-highest total this year, but 46 against was their worst defensive effort. Teams don’t need to do anything special to score against Leeds, a set in Rhinos’ 20 and a barge from acting-half is usually enough. That is simply not acceptable for a Super League team. Some of the tries Rovers scored were humiliatingly soft and if Leeds don’t learn how to protect their line they will be playing in the Championship next year.

3: At the moment Konrad Hurrell is everything his team-mates are not. He is big, strong, fast and direct and he clearly cares passionately about his own and the team’s performance. He kept them just about in it with his four tries, but too many other players aren’t doing their job and results are reflecting that. Two wins from 10 games is relegation form.

4: Half-back Richie Myler is often a scapegoat, but his absence last week, due to a one-game ban, highlighted his value to the team. He wouldn’t have made a winning difference, but Rhinos looked very poor without him.

5: The next three games are vital: Huddersfield Giants at home, Wakefield Trinity away and Hull KR again at Emerald Headingley. Leeds are capable of winning all three, but on current form it does not look likely. This is becoming the biggest crisis Rhinos have faced in the summer era and maybe ever.

Kallum Watkins.