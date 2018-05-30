Ladbrokes Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos’ dual-reg’ prop Ormondroyd has ‘inside track’ on quarter-final foes

LEEDS RHINOS have been warned what to expect when they take on Leigh Centurions in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final this week.

Rhinos prop Jack Ormondroyd played against Leigh, who are the only non-Super League team left in the competition, for Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration two weeks ago.

Leigh's former Leeds Rhinos prop, Jordan Baldwinson. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 42-20 result was Leigh’s 11th successive win and though they lost to Toronto Wolfpack in the Betfred Championship last weekend, Ormondroyd knows injury-hit and out-of-form Leeds Rhinos are in for a battle.

“It will be tough,” he predicted. “I think all the lads know that. Leigh had a poor start to the year, but they are coming strong now.

“I don’t think anyone will be taking it lightly.

“Leigh are in the Championship, but they were in Super League last year and they are a good team.

“Everyone will be taking it seriously and we’ll be treating it like another Super League game.”

Friday’s tie has been switched to Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium because Emerald Headingley is staging a Test cricket match this week.

“It’ll be strange,” Ormondroyd admitted. “I know how tough it is against them; they are a physical team – and [former Leeds and Featherstone prop] Jordan Baldwinson is there. It would be nice to play against him.”