Konrad Hurrell set for Boxing Day Leeds Rhinos debut as Wakefield Trinity also introduce new faces

Have your say

Marquee signing Konrad Hurrell will make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

Trinity will field three of their new signings, including former Man of Steel Danny Brough.

21st November 2018'Pictured new Leeds Rhino's signing Tui Lolohea'Picture by Gerard Binks Photography

Recruit Tui Lolohea is also included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad, along with trialist James Donaldson.

Rhinos’ second marquee signing, Trent Merrin, has a slight hip injury and will not be risked.

There is no place for teenager Callum McLelland, who has joined Rhinos from Scottish rugby union.

Coach David Furner has not selected any of the players on duty for England academy in their recent Test series win over Australian Schoolboys, but youngster Dan Waite-Pullan is included after training with the first team squad in pre-season.

Rhinos will name their starting line-up on Sunday following their final pre-match training session.

Leeds are without skipper Kallum Watkins who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered last season.

He is expected to be available for his testimonial game at home to Castleford Tigers next month.

Brad Singleton is suspended and fellow forwards Brett Ferres and Dom Crosby are unavailable as they recover from post-season operations.

England international Richie Myler, Rhinos’ 2018 player of the year, will captain the side.

Brough, who has returned to Trinity from Huddersfield Giants, is included in their 21, alongside fellow signings George King and Craig Kopczak.

Youngster Lee Kershaw is included, but Tom Johnstone misses out on selection after only recently returning to pre-season training following international duty.

Wednesday’s game will mark the official opening of Emerald Headingley’s new South Stand.

There will be no cash turnstiles on the South Stand on match day and tickets for that area must be bought in advance.

Rhinos’ squad is: from Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Dan Waite-Pullan, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Anthony Mullally, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ashton Golding, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Luke Briscoe, Alex Sutcliffe.

Trinity’s squad is: from Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jewitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.