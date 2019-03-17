Key talking points from Leeds Rhinos’ 18-16 defeat to London Broncos

LEEDS RHINOS suffered their sixth defeat in seven Betfred Super League games when London Broncos won 18-16 at Emerald Headingley. Here are five talking points.

1: It was a disastrous result and almost a quarter of the way through the season Rhinos are in a relegation battle, again, but the performance was actually slightly improved. Leeds began well and dominated most of the second half. Their defence was better and when they were on the front foot after half-time their attack looked good.

Richie Myler in action against London Broncos.

2: However, Leeds are horribly inconsistent and playing well for 20 minutes is not enough to win games in Super League. Until Rhinos come up with an 80-minute effort they will continue to struggle. The main issue was different this time. Leeds defended well on their own line, but all three Broncos tries came from last tackle kicks. No Leeds player really contested for the ball from the one which led to London’s winning touchdown and that is unacceptable.

3: Richie Myler doesn’t deserve to be a scapegoat. He is not Rob Burrow or Danny McGuire, but that’s not his fault. He is an out-and-out scrum-half and no number seven has ever been able to shine behind a beaten pack. Myler did well against London when Leeds were on top, made several try saving tackles when they weren’t and always gives 100 per cent.

4: It was good to see young prop Tom Holroyd get some game time and he wasn’t out of place. If things continue as they are it will soon be time to give more young players a chance and they need to be ready. Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons would be a good opportunity to integrate Callum McLelland, even if he doesn’t feature in the 17.

5: Amid the doom and gloom surrounding Rhinos, it was impossible not to feel pleased for London boss Danny Ward. The ex-Leeds prop may not seem a natural coach, he is very different to his rivals, but he has done a remarkable job and his attitude to the sport is a breath of fresh air. He is a character and definitely coach of the year so far.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Dave Furner.