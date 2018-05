Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS captain Kallum Watkins will not play again this season due to the knee injury he suffered against Castleford Tigers two days ago.

The centre underwent a scan this morning which diagnosed damage to an anterior cruciate ligament (acl).

He will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for around eight months.

Rhinos have recalled centre Jimmy Keinhorst from a loan spell at Widnes Vikings and he could step in against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

