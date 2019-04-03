Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS will be aiming to turn the clock back a year when they visit Hull KR tomorrow evening.

Rhinos have not won back-to-back Betfred Super League games since a 20-0 home victory over Salford Red Devils on April 2 last year was followed by a 28-26 success at Wakefield Trinity six days later.

Hull KR's Robbie Mulhern.

Last Thursday’s 21-20 golden-point extra-time win over Castleford Tigers will have given Rhinos confidence for tomorrow, but came at a cost with prop Tom Holroyd suffering an ankle injury and scrum-half Richie Myler picking up a one-game ban.

Coach Dave Furner has named only an 18-man squad, leaving a vacancy which could be filled by ex-Widnes Vikings front-rower Wellington Albert if his signing is completed in time. Another possible option is teenage stand-off Callum McLelland.

Stand-off Tui Lolohea – dropped for the past two matches – is in contention along with centre Harry Newman.

Forward Adam Cuthbertson could return after two games out because of a foot injury.

Hull KR's Jimmy Keinhorst.

Brett Ferres will complete his two-match ban and still on the injury list are fellow forwards Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward and Dom Crosby. Hull KR coach Tim Sheens will select from the 17 who lost at St Helens last week, plus former Leeds Rhinos duo Danny McGuire and Robbie Mulhern.

McGuire has missed two games owing to a groin problem and Mulhern (back) has been sidelined since the defeat at Castleford Tigers on March 1.

They are among six ex-Leeds players in Rovers’ 19, alongside Jimmy Keinhorst, Weller Hauraki, Shaun Lunt and Mitch Garbutt. Rhinos are aiming for a seventh consecutive win at Hull KR, where they last lost on April 9, 2011.

Hull KR: from Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.