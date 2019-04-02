Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos: England Academy stand-off Callum McLelland forcing his way into coach Dave Furner’s reckoning

ENGLAND ACADEMY stand-off Callum McLelland is “getting close” to a first-team call-up, Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner says.

Tui Lolohea, dropped for Leeds’ past two games, has been included in Furner’s initial squad for tomorrow’s match at Hull KR and is the obvious contender to fill the gap left by scrum-half Richie Myler’s one-week ban.

Leeds Rhinos' head coach, Dave Furner. PIC: Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

Furner, though, insisted a final decision has not yet been made and he is looking at “another option” outside the squad which was named yesterday.

The team boss has listed only 18 players, leaving a vacancy for trialist front-rower Wellington Albert who could be added if paperwork is completed in time.

But it also opens the door for 19-year-old McLelland who joined Rhinos from Scottish rugby union last year and has been impressing in Leeds’ unbeaten start to the academy season.

The coach admitted McLelland, who came through Castleford Tigers’ academy before switching codes, is forcing his way into contention for a senior debut.

Wellington Albert, a possible 19-man squad inclusion for Leeds Rhinos at Hull KR. PIC: Steve Riding

He said: “All of his games this year have been in the academy.

“He is just getting back now to where he is opposing the first-grade players, which he did in pre-season and he looked really solid and really good.

“I would like to see him have a couple of games against more physical teams, just to see, but he is certainly a clever young player.”

Rhinos will also be without teenage prop Tom Holroyd tomorrow after he suffered an ankle sprain in last Thursday’s win over Castleford.

Callum McLelland could get the nod to face Hull KR. PIC: James Hardisty

The injury is not believed to be long-term, but could open an early opportunity for Albert who joined Rhinos last week on trial.

The 24-year-old Papua New Guinea international became a free agent when his previous club, Widnes Vikings, went into administration last month.

“We are having a look at moving forward with Wellington,” Furner confirmed.

“He is a big body and he has got some good skills, a very good skill set in attack. He is aggressive and it just adds [to the squad].

“We have had five players in the forwards, in particular in the middle, on the sidelines and that has weakened the squad in numbers. “Just having Wellington Albert in the mix is quite good. There’s a few things we’ve got to tick off, but hopefully that should be done soon.”

Furner confirmed the plan is to sign Albert on a short-term contract which would allow him to play this week if the deal can be completed in time.

He added: “I have seen enough of him from when he played for Widnes to know what he can bring to this team.

“That’s the big thing, it is about adding value to the squad and I certainly think he can.

“He has got a bit of a different skill set to some of the players we’ve got and that’s important.”

Hull KR are two points and two places ahead of Rhinos and a second successive win would lift Leeds off the foot of Betfred Super League. “It is an important game,” Furner stressed. “I know Tim [Sheens, Rovers’ coach] quite well and I went and watched the St Helens-Hull KR game last week.

“But it is about our team being more consistent than last week; if we are ahead being able to close the game off and if we are coming from behind knowing how to get back into the game and be able to win it.

“Off the back of last week we need to be building on that.

“Of the last three games, I would say we should have nailed another two.

“It will be a good challenge this week and we’ve got to take the confidence from last week into this game.”

Forward Adam Cuthbertson is back in contention after one game out with a foot injury and centre Harry Newman has also been named in Rhinos’ initial squad.