Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Pack star Brad Singleton stung by ‘soft tries’

LEEDS RHINOS will be aiming to tear a leaf from their opponents’ book at Hull FC tonight.

The home team are on a two-game winning run and up to fifth in Betfred Super League, after breaking a 13-game losing sequence stretching back to last summer.

Brad Singleton.

Rhinos prop Brad Singleton reckons that shows how quickly things can turn around and he insists Leeds will also climb the table once they sort out problems in defence.

The eight-time champions are second from bottom, having collected only two points from a possible 10 and were crushed 35-18 at home by Wakefield Trinity a week ago.

“I think we need to, individually and as a group, look at our game and sort our defence out,” Singleton said ahead of tonight’s clash.

“If you look back and review each try [last week], or each break conceded, the players who were there would be able to give you the answers. For me it’s nothing more than soft tries and the good thing about that is it’s easily corrected.

“We need to be better and, with the league being as close as it is, we need to go and get a win against Hull.”

Singleton believes Rhinos’ attack is good enough to win games.

He insisted: “We have to shore up our defence and I think it’s obvious from the games we’ve had, even the ones we’ve lost, we can score points.

“Dave [Furner, Rhinos’ coach] has brought this attacking focus where we are able to score points against sides and it’s then on us to sort our defence out.

“We are not too far off and hopefully, sooner rather than later, we will be ready to climb that ladder.”

Rhinos have a good recent record at KCOM Stadium, but Singleton believes Hull have turned a corner with their recent wins, which coincided with 37-year-old former Leeds forward Gareth Ellis coming out of retirement.

He warned: “They are a massive club, they are a bit of a sleeping giant and I think their next step as a club will be to reach a Grand Final, after winning two Challenge Cups.

“I don’t think those losses ever reflected what’s in their squad. They had lots of injuries and I think they will be there or thereabouts ready for a big year.

“They have got a big following and the ground’s top class so I think they are a credit to Super League.”

Singleton was left out of the team which lost at Wigan Warriors in round two, but has played in Leeds’ four other games, all as a substitute.

“It is hard to assess my own performances, with the losses we’ve had,” he admitted.

“Personally, it wouldn’t be right for me to say whether it’s going bad or good when collectively we haven’t been good enough.”

Despite Leeds’ poor results, Singleton feels Super League has been closer and better to watch this year following some off-season law changes.

“If you watch as a neutral I think it’s exciting,” he said.

“The shot clock and the changes with the interchanges has speeded it up a bit which is great.

“I prefer long minutes and that change should play into my hands.

“It’s a shame the golden point game [when Hull won at Wigan] wasn’t on tv but, as a neutral, that would be great.”