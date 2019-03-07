Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

TEENAGE CENTRE Harry Newman and veteran forward Carl Ablett are both in contention to make their first appearance of the season for Leeds Rhinos away to Hull tomorrow.

Newman has been included in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for the fifth successive game and is set to take over from captain Kallum Watkins who drops out owing to bruising on a knee.

Carl Ablett.

The England academy prospect, 19, is match fit having already scored five tries – including a brace against Widnes Vikings last Sunday – in four games on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers this year.

Newman was four when Ablett made his Rhinos debut 15 years ago.

The 33-year-old back-rower is in Leeds’ 19 for the first time this season after recovering from ankle surgery.

Full-back Jack Walker, who missed the home defeat by Wakefield Trinity a week ago with a hamstring injury, has, however, been named in tonight’s squad.

Hull's Jake Connor.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (back) and Dom Crosby (knee/ankle) are both now in training, but have yet to feature this season and Stevie Ward is expected to be sidelined for around three months following knee surgery.

Hull are without England back Jake Connor who damaged a knee in last week’s win at Huddersfield Giants, but Jamie Shaul (head) is set to return at full-back and prop Scott Taylor is available following a three-game ban. Jez Litten is also hoping for a call-up.

Other first-team players on Hull’s casualty list are Chris Green (Achilles), Josh Bowden (knee), Matty Dawson-Jones (knee), Liam Harris (hamstring) and Jack Sanderson (shoulder).

Hull FC: from Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Litten, Naulago, Ellis.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ablett, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.