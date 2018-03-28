Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos: Brett Ferres could make long-awaited injury return

Have your say

Former England forward Brett Ferres could make his long-awaited return from injury when Leeds Rhinos visit his previous club Huddersfield Giants on Friday (3pm).

Ferres has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for the first time this season.

He has not played since the Betfred Super League Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers last October and underwent knee surgery in the autumn.

Coach Brian McDermott will select from the 17 beaten by Castleford last week, plus Ferres and Brad Dwyer.

Liam Sutcliffe, Adam Cuthbertson, Stevie Ward, Mitch Garbutt, Jimmy Keinhorst and Nathaniel Peteru all remain on the casualty list.

Jack Ormondroyd is not included in Rhinos’ 19 but has been recalled from Featherstone Rovers – where he played on dual-registration last weekend – and could come into contention for Monday’s visit of Salford Red Devils.

Friday will be Chris Thorman’s first game as Giants’ caretaker-coach after Rick Stone was sacked on Tuesday.

Giants are without Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Sam Wood and Dale Ferguson – who were all injured in last week’s defeat at Wigan – and Kruise Leeming also drops out.

Players in contention who did not feature last Friday are Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Jared Simpson, Sam Hewitt and Louis Senior.

Rhinos’ initial 19 is: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Richard Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Brad Dwyer, Brett Delaney, Anthony Mullally, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Jack Walker, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Walters.

Giants’ initial 19 is: Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam Walne, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Jared Simpson, Sam Hewitt, Louis Senior.