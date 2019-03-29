How Brad Dwyer’s drop goal made history for Leeds Rhinos

Have your say

The golden point drop goal Brad Dwyer landed to seal Leeds Rhinos’ 21-20 win over Castleford Tigers was a long time coming.

It was the first time a live televised Betfred Super League game had gone into extra-time, since the rule was introduced in the off-season.

Rhinos’ win was their first in 12 league games against Tigers who were unbeaten in six previous visits to Emerald Headingley.

It was also Leeds’ first victory by a single point, in any competition, since a 32-31 home success against Catalans Dragons on June 29, 2014.

That day, Morgan Escare kicked Catalans ahead with a drop goal three minutes from time, but the visitors were penalised for obstruction close to their line and Liam Sutcliffe booted the winning penalty with the final kick.

Since then, Leeds had lost seven games by one point, five of those happening last season including a 25-24 defeat by Castleford at Elland Road on March 23.

The previous time a drop goal had made the winning difference for Rhinos was when Danny McGuire booted a one-pointer in an 11-10 play-offs win over St Helens, also at Headingley, on September 20, 2013.

Dwyer is only the 17th player to kick a drop goal for Leeds since summer rugby began in 1996.

The others are: Anthony Gibbon, Graham Holroyd, Iestyn Harris, Daryl Powell, Ryan Sheridan, Francis Cummins, Kevin Sinfield, Danny Ward, Danny McGuire Rob Burrow, Andrew Dunemann, Lee Smith, Zak Hardaker, Joel Moon, Liam Sutcliffe and Richie Myler.