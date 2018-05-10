Home run against Leeds Rhinos counts for nothing, says Widnes Vikings’ Cummins

WIDNES VIKINGS are reading nothing into their impressive home record against tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup visitors Leeds Rhinos, assistant-coach Francis Cummins says.

Widnes have won their last four games against Rhinos at Halton Stadium, but Cummins, a former Leeds player and assistant-coach, insisted: “It is all right having a nice home record, but we are just worried about winning this one.”

Kallum Watkins takes on Warrington's Daryl Clark.

Widnes have won only three times in Betfred Super League this year and were beaten 28-18 at Huddersfield Giants a week ago.

Cummins said: “We let ourselves down. We are looking for a lot better performance, which we are going to have to do.

“It has not been a problem for Widnes playing Leeds and Wigan in the past. They get excited for those games, the problem is the other ones.

“We were poor in most aspects of the game last week, but there’s nothing better to bounce back in than a game when no one really gives you much of a chance.”

It is all right having a nice home record, but we are just worried about winning this one. Francis Cummins

Cummins has been impressed with Widnes’ spirit and the way some young players have stepped in to cover for injuries, but predicted they will have to be switched on for 80 minutes tonight.

“They are a team you might think don’t look that cohesive, but with all the talent they have, you have a moment off and they burn you,” he said of Leeds.

“That’s the thing that makes them dangerous. It’s not the patterns or things like that – though when they get that right they are good as well.

“It is the individuals and the talent they’ve got all over the park.

Adam Cuthbertson is tackled by Warrington's Sitaleki Akauola and Joe Philbin.

“We have been putting good spells together then having a lapse in concentration.

“If you do that against Leeds, Kallum Watkins or Ryan Hall or Adam Cuthbertson will pull something out and punish you.”