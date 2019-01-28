High praise for stand-in coach Chev Walker for Leeds Rhinos’ young guns

LEEDS RHINOS’ youngest players were praised by assistant-coach Chev Walker following yesterday’s 32-28 win at Featherstone Rovers.

Rhinos trailed 22-4 at half-time, but dominated the second half when they had a number of first-year academy players on the field.

Natural leader, Rhinos' Callum McLelland. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Walker, who is an assistant to Rhinos head coach Dave Furner, but was in charge for yesterday’s game, said: “In the first half we were playing up the hill and the gameplan was to go forward and get to our kick, but we didn’t do that.

“We gave too many penalties away and we were stuck on our own line for long periods.

“In the second half we were able to go through our sets and make them come out of their own half.

“We stuck to the plan in the second half, fewer penalties and we ran together going forward with the ball.

“Credit to [academy coaches] Rob [Burrow] and Jonny [Wainhouse], they have put a lot of work in.

“There were some lads who have stepped up from last year’s scholarship and they held their own and they got us back into the game.

“There were a lot of changes at half-time and I think the game changed at half-time, so big raps to the young lads.

“They are good players and decent kids and they will only get better with time.”

Leeds were captained by England academy half-back Callum McLelland in his first game for the club.

He was replaced early in the second half, but Walker said: “He was good.

“He will be helping the team prepare for Warrington, we’ll be doing a lot of 13-on-13, so we didn’t want to give him long minutes, but I made him captain, he is a natural leader and he directed the team around the field as well as he could in that first half with the limited ball we had.

“He is a good player and he’s going to get better.”

Of his brief spell as boss, Walker said: “I’ve always been an assistant throughout my coaching career so it was a massive honour to coach the team, being a Leeds lad.

“I was as nervous as the players to begin with. You don’t realise how much pressure’s on the head coach, but just stick to your guns and you come through with it. I enjoyed it.”