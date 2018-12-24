Headingley’s South Stand all set for official opening on Boxing Day

EMERALD HEADINGLEY’S South Stand will be officially opened on Boxing Day when Leeds Rhinos face Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

The new two-tier structure has replaced the famous all-standing terrace which was opened in 1931 and demolished after being closed in August last year.

The stand has an overall capacity of 7,500, including 2,200 seats.

Part of the standing terrace was used last season and the seats have been open for Yorkshire Carnegie rugby union matches, but Wednesday will be the first time Rhinos fans have had full use of the structure.

Turnstiles will open at 9.30am and pre-match entertainment includes carol singers outside the club shop from 10.30pm and a performance by the South Stand band in the concourse at 10.40am, followed 10 minutes later by interviews with past players Keith Senior, Roy Dickinson and Barrie McDermott.

Opera man John Innes will perform two festive songs on the pitch at 11am and the official opening ceremony will begin at 11.10am.

Ex-Leeds stars Keith McLellan, Garry Schofield, George Broughton, Alan Smith, Bill Ramsey, Graham Eccles, Dickinson, Colin Maskill, Carl Gibson, Francis Cummins, McDermott, Senior, Rob Burrow, Jamie Peacock and Kevin Sinfield will all be part of the festivities leading up to the official opening at 11.20am.

Innes will return to the pitch to sing Nessun Dorma at 11.25am, followed by the Last Post and a tribute to supporters and players who have died this year.

The game kicks off at 11.30am.

There will be no cash turnstiles on the South Stand on match day and tickets for that area must be purchased in advance.