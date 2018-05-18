Hall and Delaney are back for Leeds as Gill makes his Tigers return

Have your say

ENGLAND winger Ryan Hall returns for Leeds Rhinos tonight.

The 30-year-old missed last Friday’s win at Widnes Viking in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup having dislocated his shoulder the previous week in the defeat to Warrington.

However, he has recovered in time to be fit for the Grand Final re-match against Castleford Tigers in Newcastle.

Australian second-row Brett Delaney – who has not featured since the win at Hull KR three weeks ago – is also back in the 19-man squad.

He hopes to make the starting line-up while, in another change, head coach Brian McDermott has brought in youngster Cameron Smith.

He played for the Under- 19s last week but replaces Josh Walters in the 19-man squad who, instead, heads to Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration terms for tonight’s Championship game against Leigh Centurions.

Castleford, meanwhile, could be unchanged to the side that lost to St Helens in the Challenge Cup last week.

The only change to their 19-man squad sees France prop Gadwin Springer – unused last week – replaced by fit-again Kieran Gill.

Centre Gill, 21, has not played top-flight football for Castleford since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on his Super League debut 11 months ago.