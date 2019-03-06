‘Grateful’ Jamie Jones-Buchanan intent on finishing Leeds Rhinos career strongly

VETERAN Jamie Jones-Buchanan has confirmed he is on the mend and determined to play his part for Leeds Rhinos this year.

The 37-year-old – who in May will celebrate 20 years since his first team debut – has yet to play a competitive game this season.

Jamie Jones Buchanan, pictured at Salford earlier this season. Picture: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

That has led to speculation about his future, but he has revealed the reason for his layoff and insisted he expects to be back on the field soon.

A chest infection in the lead up to Rhinos’ opening Betfred Super League game, at Warrington on February 2, game was the initial cause.

“It was the worst one I’ve ever had as an adult and it knocked me for six,” revealed Jones-Buchanan, who is now back in training.

“I don’t know if it was a coincidence, or if the coughing caused it, but an old historical legacy, a bulging disc in my back, swelled up and pushed on my sciatic nerve and that made me feel a bit of pain for a few days.

“It was pretty bad and it must have caused some damage to the nerve.

“It caused my left leg to go a bit numb at the bottom so I ended up with a bit of drop foot and a real weak leg.

“It’s a bit like when you sleep on an arm or a leg and you wake up and there’s no blood to it.

“It’s not as bad as that, but when you are playing a sport like rugby league you have to be 100 per cent.

Leeds's Jamie Jones-Buchanan on his way to scoring a try against Hull KR last season. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I have been rehabbing that and getting my back right and making sure that doesn’t recur.

“I am not a million miles off – I am not retired yet and very much hope to get a game soon.

“It’s a long season and I think if we’re going to challenge this year or get back to where we want to be the full squad’s going to have to play a part in that.”

Jones-Buchanan will hang up his boots this autumn and stressed he is determined to make the most of his last season, but insisted he won’t rush back too soon.

EARLY DOORS: Jamie Jones-Buchananfinds his path blocked by Castleford Tigers back in December 2002.

He said: “I want to play as much as I can, but like I have always said, it’s not about me, it’s about the team.

“I will play whenever [coach] Dave Furner picks me and whatever role I have got within the side I will do my very best in that.

“People keep saying ‘every time you go there it’s going to be the last time’.

“There’s an element of that, but I’ve been there a million times before and I am not going to get all ceremonious because it’s my last year.

“I have got so much to celebrate over the course of my career and I just want to finish strong and contribute for the group and when October comes around, or whenever the season finishes for me, I’ll happily jump into the next chapter having drawn a line under something I am very grateful for.”

Rhinos, who travel to Hull in two days’ time, have won only one of their opening five games and are third from bottom in Super League

Assessing their opening month, Jones-Buchanan said: “You’ve got to take a few things into consideration. We had four weeks on the road which is a bit of a challenge.

“It shouldn’t affect your performance, but there’s a bit there to consider.

“I think we’re not a million miles off and I think as the season progresses you will see the team get better and better.

“When August, September and October comes around is when you want to be at your peak because that’s when the silverware’s on offer.

“Obviously you have to start well to give yourself an opportunity to be in contention in that race, but certainly at Salford and St Helens I think we saw some real signs of the way we can play.

“As that goes on confidence grows within the team and belief grows and the congruency as well and the synergy between the group.

“We’ve got a lot of new people in there, some young boys coming through and all that takes time to gel. That will only get better as the season goes on.”