Grand Final-winning ex-Leeds Rhinos star cleared of doping charge

Toronto prop Ryan Bailey has been cleared to resume his playing career after winning his case against UK Anti-Doping.

A hearing determined that Bailey, a six-time Super League Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, ‘bore no fault or negligence’ when he failed to submit a sample on May 30, 2017.

The chairman of the tribunal said in the judgement: “Having heard Mr Bailey give evidence, we do not for one moment think that he is a cheat or was trying to cover up drug taking. Indeed, we note that a few days later Mr Bailey did in fact undergo a drug test (which was negative) without any problem.”

Bailey made more than 300 appearances in 13 seasons at hometown club Leeds, also helping the Rhinos to three World Club Challenge titles, before leaving Headingley at the end of 2014.

He made only one appearance at Hull KR before moving on to Castleford later in 2015 and then Warrington the following year.

The 33-year-old played eight matches for the Wolfpack last year and has now joined the squad for their pre-season training camp in Manchester, while he will be available for their clash against Bradford on January 26.

Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble said: “The correct verdict has been returned. On behalf of the Wolfpack I’d like to thank the tribunal for their professionalism and time in dealing with this complex case.

“This has been a very challenging period for Ryan and I commend his fortitude in dealing with this matter whilst maintaining his professional focus for the Wolfpack. Ryan is an extremely valued member of our playing group and we are really excited about him being a major part of the squad in 2018.”