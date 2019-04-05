Former Melbourne Storm winger trains with Leeds Rhinos

Have your say

Yorkshire Carnegie back Elijah Niko has spent this week training with Leeds Rhinos.

Niko, 28, joined Carnegie from French side Beziers last November.

Originally from Wellington in New Zealand and of Samoan descent, he joined NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors in 2008 before switching to Melbourne Storm three years after that.

He changed codes as part of the Australian national sevens squad and them moved to France to play with Section Paloise, Albi and Beziers and is under contract with Carnegie until the end of next season.

He will now return to the union outfit after his week with Rhinos.

Meanwhile, Rhinos picked up another injury among their forwards in Thursday’s 45-26 defeat at Hull KR.

Cameron Smith suffered bone damage to a foot and left the ground wearing a protective boot.