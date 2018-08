Five Leeds Rhinos players selected for England Youth international

Have your say

Five Leeds Rhinos players are included in England Youth head coach Danny Wilson’s 18-man squad to face Wales on Saturday, September 1 (kick-off 1pm).

The game will be played at Stebonheath Park, Llanelli home of Betfred League One side West Wales Raiders. Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity each has one player in the squad with the remainder coming from Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

Betfred League One sides Bradford Bulls and Newcastle Thunder also have one player called up to the squad.

England’s 18-man squad: Harry Anderson (Leeds Rhinos, Kippax Welfare, Brigshaw High School); Danny Attley (Leeds Rhinos, Kippax Welfare, John Smeaton Academy); Joe Barnes (Warrington Wolves, Halton Farnworth Hornets, Great Sankey High School); Lewis Baxter (St Helens, Wigan St Judes, Standish High School); Jack Bibby (Wigan Warriors, Shevington Sharks, Hawkley Hall High School); Joe Burton (Leeds Rhinos, Kippax Welfare, St Wilfred’s High School); Oli Burton (Leeds Rhinos, Kippax Welfare, St Wilfred’s High School); Nathan Carter (Castleford Tigers, Kippax Welfare, Corpus Christi); Nathan Clemmitt (Newcastle Thunder, Cramlington Rockets, King Edward VI); Jacob Dugdale (Widnes Vikings, Wigan St Judes, Standish High School); Jude Ferriera (City of Hull Academy, West Hull, Hull Collegiate); James Patrickson (Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Panthers, St Wilfred’s High School); Jumah Sambou (St Helens, Woolston Rovers, Kings Leadership Academy); Harry Shackleton (Bradford Bulls, Hunslet Warriors, Rodillian Academy); Iwan Stephens (Leeds Rhinos, Drighlington ARL, Morley Academy); Robson Stevens (Huddersfield Giants, Birstall Victoria, Castle Hall Academy); Will Tate (City of Hull Academy, Skirlaugh Bulls, Caistor High School); Kai Tyson (City of Hull Academy, Skirlaugh, Malet Lambert).