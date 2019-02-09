England academy stars on Leeds Rhinos duty against Keighley Cougars

Have your say

Six members of the England academy squad which beat Australian Schoolboys last year have been named in Leeds Rhinos’ side for Sunday’s Derek Hallas Trophy tie at Keighley Cougars (3pm).

Harry Newman, who was 18th man for Rhinos’ Betfred Super League defeat at Wigan Warriors on Friday, will start in the centres and joins fellow under-19s internationals Callum Mclelland, Muizz Mustapha, Corey Johnson, Loui McConnell and Owen Trout in Leeds’ starting 13.

Corey Johnson. Picture James Hardisty.

Johnson is available after missing last week’s warm-up game at Hunslet due to illness.

Jack Mallinson, Lewis Delaney and Tom Barton will make their debut after progressing from Leeds’ scholarship and Tyler Dupree makes his first appearance of 2019 after a knee injury.

Rhinos’ side includes only two non-academy qualified players, Alex Sutcliffe and Dan Waite-Pullan.

Keighley’s squad includes former Leeds and Great Britain prop Jamie Thackray.

Rhinos’ team is: Liam Whitton, Liam Hamill, Jack Broadbent, Harry Newman, Liam Tindall, Jack Mallinson, Callum McLelland, Muizz Mustapha, Corey Johnson, Loui McConnell, Dan Waite-Pullen, Alex Sutcliffe, Owen Trout. Subs Will Scrimshaw, Tom Barton, Rian Rowley, Tyler Dupree, Brad Martin, Lewis Delaney, Billy Jowitt.

Cougars will select from Arnold, Bailey, Beckett, Cella, Cooke, Coventry, Cullimore, Darley, Dixon, Feather, Gaylor, Hallett, Hardcastle, Levy, Lynam, Miller, Million, Muranka, Parry, Seeley, Smith, Thackray, Welham, A Williams, R Williams.