Derby victory over Tigers puts Leeds Rhinos women within 80 minutes of treble

LEEDS RHINOS’ women’s side are 80 minutes away from completing the treble in their first season.

Rhinos will face Wigan Warriors in Saturday’s Women’s Super League Grand Final, at Manchester Regional Arena, after seeing off Castleford Tigers 24-10 in a rematch of this year’s Challenge Cup final.

Leeds, who finished top of the table, trailed 6-0 at half-time to fourth-placed Tigers who went ahead through Georgie Hetherington’s try. Tara Stanley converted, soon after missing with a penalty attempt.

Rhiannion Marshall celebrated her England call-up with Leeds’ opening try early in the second half, but Courtney Hill could not add the extras.

Marshall, Rhinos’ joint players’ player of the year, turned creator for the second try, her break being finished off by under-19s prospect Chloe Kerrigan. Courtney Hill’s only conversion of the match made it 10-6 and Rhinos took a grip on the contest when Manina Spurr finished off a break by Frankie Townend.

Tigers missed a chance to get back into the tie when Courtney Pointon spilled the ball over Rhinos’ line.

Charlotte Booth punished that error with a long-range try to open a two-score gap.

Suze Hill touched down from a kick by namesake Courtney to make it 22-6, but Tigers refused to throw in the towel and pulled a try back through Kasey Gentles.

But the visitors’ Emma Slowe was sent-off for dissent in the closing stages and Courtney Hill kicked the penalty to finish the scoring.

Rhinos will be up against Tigers again at tonight’s Man of Steel awards presentation. Leeds captain Lois Forsell, whose season has been ended by a knee injury, has been nominated for the first Woman of Steel honour, along with Tigers’ Tara-Jane Stanley and Georgia Roche.