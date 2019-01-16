Competitive year ahead suits Leeds Rhinos half-back Richie Myler

PLAYER OF the year Richie Myler reckons 2019 is going to be tougher and more competitive than last season, but he’s confident new-look Leeds Rhinos are equipped to meet the challenge.

Rhinos open their campaign with four away games beginning at Warrington Wolves, who reached both major finals last year, on Saturday, February 2.

Leeds' head coach David Furner.

They also visit champions Wigan Warriors and league leaders St Helens, as well as Salford Red Devils, before a home derby against Wakefield Trinity on March 1.

Myler admitted it’s a tough start, but stressed: “The whole competition is going to be tougher. I don’t think there’ll be any easy games, there aren’t any out there. We are going on the road, but we are happy and we are building quite nicely in training. Everybody has been working hard in pre-season and ripping in.”

Leeds will get an indication of where they are in comparison to their rivals when they play host to Castleford Tigers in Kallum Watkins’ testimonial on Sunday. Myler said: “I am looking forward to it, we’re going to be pretty much full-strength and Cas are a very good side so it’s going to be a good test.

“It will be a step up from the Boxing Day game, everyone’s a bit fitter and we’ve had more time together. It is a good hit-out and we’re not far off the season starting now so we are all chomping at the bit to play.”

Tui Lolohea. PIC: Steve Riding/Varleys

Sunday’s game will see Myler team up with new half-back partner Tui Lolohea for the first time. “He has been good,” he said. “He is going to excite a lot of people. He is a good player, a good talent and he seems to have gelled in really well with the lads - and he’s a nice bloke.

“That’s going to work and I think all our recruits have added something to the squad. Whenever someone new comes in that’s what you want. We are all happy at the moment.”

Though a disastrous 2018 campaign ended with Rhinos in the Qualifiers for the second time in three seasons, Myler felt they “weren’t too far” off at times, losing six games by a single point and drawing two more.

“There were a lot of close games and we couldn’t quite nail it,” he recalled. “Hopefully, if we can turn a few of those games into wins we will be doing all right. Our focus, obviously, is on that first game at Warrington. We have put a lot of onus on that and that’s what we are building up towards, but we have been pretty good in pre-season.

Richie Myler in training with England last year. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We have been positive, but I think the competition’s that wide open this year it is going to be one of those when a number of teams can put their hand up to say they are going to be up there. It is going to be a very competitive competition and one hopefully we do well in.”

Myler was a shining light for Rhinos in difficult circumstances during his first season at the club.

“I really love it here,” he said. “I enjoy it and it feels like I’ve been here a long time. I am chomping at the bit to start going again.

“We’ve brought some new players in who are looking very good and they’ve gelled in really well. Obviously we’ve got some players who got a few knocks last year and they are all fit and ready to go.

Leeds Rhinos' 2018 player-of-the-year award winner, Richie Myler. PIC: Steve Riding/Varleys

“We are ready, we’re not going to get too carried away. It is only pre-season, we’ve got Kal’s testimonial this weekend and, hopefully, there’ll be a good turnout for him and we’ll put in a good performance and then we’ll be into round one at Warrington.”

Myler’s final game of 2018 was on November 11 in the third Test against New Zealand. Having regained his England place he is keen to remain in the Test picture.

“I loved being part of that squad and being in that team,” he confirmed. “My focus is Leeds and those things take care of themselves at the end of the year. I am determined to get it right for Leeds and we are all the same. We are all on the same page and if we do that we’ll be all right.”