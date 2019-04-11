Challenge Cup: Three England academy aces lined up for Leeds Rhinos debuts against Workington Town

THREE ENGLAND academy internationals are in contention to make their Leeds Rhinos debut tomorrow night.

Stand-off Callum McLelland, prop Muizz Mustapha and second-row Owen Trout have been named in Leeds’ initial 19-man squad for the Coral Challenge Cup fifth-round tie at home to Workington Town. McLelland is a former Castleford Tigers academy player who joined Rhinos from Scotttish rugby union club Edinburgh last summer.

Muizz Mustapha could debut for Leeds Rhinos in the cup against Workington. PIC: James Hardisty

Mustapha and Trout are both products of Rhinos’ system and have spent the past month on loan at Betfred Championship side Dewsbury Rams.

Coach Dave Furner has named a much-changed squad which includes two other players set to make their first Leeds appearance of the season, full-back Ashton Golding and winger Luke Briscoe. They have been playing for Featherstone on dual-registration alongside centre Harry Newman – another England academy player – who is poised for a recall.

Scrum-half Richie Myler and second-row Brett Ferres are available after suspension and hooker Matt Parcell, who was dropped for last week’s defeat at Hull KR, is also in the 19.

Full-back Jack Walker (shoulder) and second-row Cameron Smith (foot) miss out after being injured at Hull KR and winger Tom Briscoe, centre Konrad Hurrell, hooker Brad Dwyer and prop Adam Cuthbertson will not be risked.

Owen Trout, poised to make his debut for Leeds Rhinos. PIC: Steve Riding

Loose-forward Trent Merrin is in Australia on compassionate leave.

Town’s squad features centre Perry Singleton, brother of Rhinos prop Brad Singleton.

Former Super League stars in their line-up include ex-Wakefield prop Oliver Wilkes and former Castleford Tigers forward Danny Tickle, and Tongan Test pack man Fuifui Moimoi could also feature.

Leeds: from Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, B Singleton, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Golding, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert, Mustapha.

Workington: from Barnes, Butterworth, Curwen, Dawson, Doran, Forber, Hopkins, Maudling, Mellor, Moimoi, Olstrom, Rooke, Scholey, P Singleton, Smallwood, Tickle, Walsh, Wilkes, Worthington.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.