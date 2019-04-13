Challenge Cup review: Talented teenagers make their point to Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner

BOSS DAVE Furner was pleased with Leeds Rhinos’ four teenagers in last night’s 78-6 Coral Challenge Cup thrashing of Workington Town.

It was Leeds’ fourth highest score at Headingley and Liam Sutcliffe’s 13 goals – from as many attempts – has been bettered only once in the club’s history, by Iestyn Harris in a Cup tie against Swinton Lions 18 years ago. Furner insisted: “We won’t get too excited, but the way the young kids played was good for the future. I thought our start was very good. We talked about starting fast and that was very good, but there were periods when our completions weren’t good.

Teenager Harry Newman steps out of Scott Rooke's challenge to score the second of his four tries. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“We lacked a bit on control, that’s the negative, but we defended our line well, They only scored one try. We had three debutants and they all performed well and Sutty’s goal kicking – they weren’t all in front of the posts – was very good.”

Furner was pleased to see his team keep their foot on the gas – and not concede another try – in the second half, though he was disappointed by some of their errors. With Konrad Hurrell rested, Harry Newman started at centre and ran in four tries, three of them before the break. “He was tremendous,” Furner said. Winger Luke Briscoe, who made his first appearance of the season for Leeds, was hurt in the first half.

Furner revealed: “I’m not sure of the extent, but he’s in a boot and it’s around the ankle region.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Town coach Leon Pryce – the former Bradford Bulls and St Helens star – said: “It was a good occasion for the fans, but the scoreboard doesn’t look great. I thought the occasion got to us a bit too much. We came out and looked startled in the headlights for the first 15 minutes.

Singleton brothers in arms, Workington Town centre Perry, left, and Leeds Rhinos forward Brad. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“Some of the one-on-one tackling in the first 15 minutes was poor, but once we got into the game I thought we had a period of doing well.”

n The sixth-round draw, when last year’s top-eight Super League clubs enter the competition, will be made on Monday.