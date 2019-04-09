Challenge Cup opportunity knocks at Leeds Rhinos for full-back Ashton Golding

FORMER FIRST-CHOICE full-back Ashton Golding is poised to come in from the cold when Leeds Rhinos begin their Coral Challenge Cup campaign in two days’ time.

Jack Walker will miss the tie against Betfred League One part-timers Workington Town due to a shoulder injury and that will open the door for Golding to make his first appearance of the season.

Ashton Golding. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Golding lost his number one jersey to Walker in the off-season and his only competitive rugby so far this year has been played on dual-registration at Featherstone Rovers.

Coach Dave Furner was due to name his initial 19-man squad for Friday’s clash with part-timers Workington Town today, but confirmed Golding is in line for a call-up along with England academy back-rower Owen Trout.

“I am looking at them getting an opportunity,” he said.

“Ashton has been in big games before and he has just been working on his craft at full-back.

Dave Furner. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“He has been doing that at Featherstone. I have been talking to [Rovers coach] Ryan Carr and Ashton has been doing a very good job at full-back.

“We are a squad so when there is chance I don’t mind giving those players an opportunity.”

Golding is not the only option for full-back. Tui Lolohea played there against Wakefield Trinity last month and Golding has also featured as a winger, centre and hooker in the past.

“I haven’t decided yet,” he said of where Golding will play.

Jack Walker. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I need to talk to the medical staff, we need to be smart about this game.

“We want the strongest squad possible to build on what we need to build on, but we’ve also got to be smart about how long the season is.”

Trout has yet to make a first team appearance for Rhinos, but has been playing on loan at Dewsbury Rams in the Championship.

“He has been playing some very good footy,” Furner said. “He is a big body and I think he will look forward to the challenge.

Owen Trout. PIC: Steve Riding

“I am looking forward to seeing him play because I have been impressed.”

Friday’s game is Rhinos’ last before the Easter period when they will play four crucial league fixtures in 15 days.

Asked if he will rest anyone this week, Furner said: “I am looking at some players that have been carrying injuries in the last month.

“If there’s anyone carrying an injury I will look to see what’s best for the player and the best for the team.

“I will be trying to field the strongest team possible and work on the areas we need to work on.

“I am looking for a good performance and a strong team on Friday, but I have got to look at the bigger picture as well.”

Walker and forward Cameron Smith, who has a foot injury and is still in a protective boot, were hurt in last Thursday’s Super League defeat at Hull KR. Both are still being assessed, but Furner is hopeful they will be out for weeks rather than months.

“Jack finished the game, but he is going to visit a specialist to see on the length of time and the actual damage,” Furner confirmed.

Of Smith, the coach said: “It is more bone bruising, which is a good thing I suppose.

“It has just got to settle down so how long that’s going to be, it is probably just up to the process of healing.

“It’s not ideal, but we can’t do much about that.”

Two players will be available on Friday after suspension, but Furner confirmed Rhinos’ long-term casualties are still at least four weeks away.

“We’ve got Brett Ferres and Richie Myler coming back in,” Furner said.

““I thought Richie was missed last week, a bit of that control. He has been doing a very good job for the team.

“Fez has not played for two weeks so we need to get some time into him.”