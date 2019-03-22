Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: Wounded Rhinos will be dangerous warns Matty Smith

FORMER ENGLAND half-back Matty Smith has warned Catalans Dragons need to be on red alert against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow.

Smith reckons their dismal run of only one win from seven games in Betfred Super League this year will make Rhinos desperate and a major threat.

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler.

“Leeds are always dangerous, the way they play and the players they’ve got,” Smith said.

“They like to offload, they have got a bit more structure now, which is good and Richie Myler is playing well, but for us it is just about getting back on winning ways at home and trying to go back to back.

“What we dished out in our last home game was disgraceful so we need to be better and we want to give our own fans something to cheer about. Hopefully we will perform better.”

Smith described Leeds’ poor start to the season as “surprising”, but insisted: “I think that’s the league now, if you take anyone lightly or you don’t quite turn up, all 17 players, you get burned.

“It is about being consistent and we’re not quite that.

“I don’t think anyone’s quite the finished article this time of year, but it’s about building gradually and picking up scruffy wins is good.

“We are trying to build every week, but Leeds are a champion side and I’m sure they will want to fight back and they’ll come hoping to get the two points.

“It is going to be a good test for us.”

Catalans responded to the 46-0 home mauling by Salford two weeks ago with a hard-fought 18-16 win at Hull KR last Sunday and Smith reflected: “We were delighted with the two points, we toughed it out.

“It is always a tough place to go, but we did it tough.

“We didn’t play well against Salford so to get over the line and get the two points was good for us.”