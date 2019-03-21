Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos - Watkins back as squads are named.

Captain Kallum Watkins is poised to make his Leeds Rhinos comeback away to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Watkins has missed two games due to bruising on a knee, but has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for the trip to Perpignan.

Cameron Smith playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers against Batley Bulldogs. Picture Ash Allen/SWpix.com

Harry Newman, who has filled in at centre during Watkins’ layoff, drops out along with ankle injury victim Adam Cuthbertson.

Brad Dwyer, Cameron Smith and Brad Singleton are in contention for a recall to the team and 18-year-old prop Tom Holroyd retains his place in the squad after making his first appearance of the season last week.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has named an 18-man squad and will add Sam Kasiano if the new star signing from Melbourne Storm’s paperwork is cleared in time.

The hosts will be without Greg Bird, Sam Moa and Benjamin Jullien who all picked up injuries in last Sunday’s win at Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos: 19-man squad is: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Tom Holroyd.

Catalans’ initial squad is: Tony Gigot, Bryaden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Kenny Edwards, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Foud Yaha, Sam Tomkins.