Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS’ squad strength will be tested tomorrow, but fringe players have an opportunity to prove their worth.

Eight senior players are unavailable for the game at Catalans Dragons, with another five in doubt. The injury crisis has led to half-back Jordan Lilley being called into the initial 19-man squad for what would be only his fourth game of the season at any level.

Jordan Lilley.

Prop Jack Ormondroyd, who has also been out of favour, is back in contention, along with forward Josh Walters and centre Jimmy Keinhorst after his recall from a spell on loan at Widnes Vikings.

Full-back Ashton Golding, left out of the side beaten 38-10 at Castleford Tigers last week, is also included.

Second-rower Carl Ablett will return if he proves his fitness after suffering an ankle injury. Hooker Matt Parcell (shoulder), full-back Jack Walker (knee) and scrum-half Richie Myler (head) all picked up knocks against Castleford, but have been named in the squad.

Back-rower Stevie Ward is also an injury doubt, but will captain the team. Centre Kallum Watkins sustained a season-ending knee injury last week and forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan (knee) and Nathaniel Peteru (biceps) are also ruled out from Leeds’ Magic Weekend team, along with stand-off Joel Moon.

Props Mitch Garbutt (knee) and Brad Singleton (broken hand) remain on Rhinos’ casualty list, as does centre/stand-off Liam Sutcliffe (foot).

Front-rower Anthony Mullally will serve the final game of a two-match ban. Ex-Leeds hooker Paul Aiton is not selected for Catalans.

The only change to their initial 19-man squad is young loose-forward Mickael Goudemand’s inclusion, for his possible debut, in place of the injured Jason Baitieri.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding Briscoe, Hall, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Catalans Dragons: from Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Da Costa, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 5pm UK time.