Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: Captain Kallum Watkins back to boost Leeds

Have your say

THE RETURN of captain Kallum Watkins has given Leeds Rhinos a lift ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Watkins – who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year – has missed two games due to bruising on that knee, but is included in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad.

Adam Cuthbertson misses the Catalans game due to injury.

Harry Newman, who has filled in at centre during Watkins’ layoff, drops out along with ankle injury victim Adam Cuthbertson.

Brad Dwyer, Cameron Smith and Brad Singleton are in contention for a recall to the team and 18-year-old prop Tom Holroyd retains his place in the squad after making his seasonal debut last week.

It will be former Catalans scrum-half Richie Myler’s 300th career game.

Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby’s wait for their first appearance of the year continues and fellow forward Stevie Ward is the other senior player unavailable due to injury.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has named only 18 players in his initial squad, but hopes to add new star signing from Melbourne Storm Sam Kasiano if his registration is completed in time.

Kasiano arrived in the south of France earlier this week and has been training with his new team-mates.

Catalans will be without Greg Bird, Sam Moa and Benjamin Jullien due to injuries suffered during last Sunday’s win at Hull KR.

They have joined David Mead, Micky McIlorum, Mika Simon, Ben Garcia and former Rhinos academy winger Jodie Broughton on Dragons’ casualty list.

Players in contention for a call-up are Alrix Da Costa, Arthur Romano, Lambert Belmas and Antoni Maria.

Benjamin Casty is set to play his 300th game for the Dragons.

Catalans Dragons from: Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, M Smith, Casty, Edwards, Bousquet, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Tomkins.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, C Smith, Donaldson, Holroyd.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 5pm.