Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: Broughton aims to inflict more misery on Leeds

LEEDS LAD Jodie Broughton admits he was “devastated” when Rhinos lost last Saturday, but he wants to inflict more misery on them today.

Broughton scored a hat-trick in a man-of-the-match performance for Catalans Dragons against Salford Red Devils at the Magic Weekend and will be looking to carry on from where he left off when Rhinos, crushed 38-10 by Castleford Tigers a week ago, visit Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Winger Broughton, who came through Rhinos’ academy, said: “They are struggling with injuries and we generally raise our game for the better teams and struggle against the ones around us.

“It’s really important we start ticking off wins and hopefully we can do that against Leeds. We’ll be switched on ready for it and I always look forward to playing against Leeds. I was devastated they got beaten by so much against Castleford, but hopefully we can put one past them as well.”

Catalans are determined to avoid a repeat of 2017 when they were involved in the million pound game relegation decider.

“It has been a while since we won at the Magic Weekend,” Broughton said. “We won the week before in the Challenge Cup as well so things are building nicely.

“We’ve been playing well in spells, but had periods in games when we’ve just absolutely dropped off a cliff.

“We are showing we can put 80-minute performances in now and our objective is to get into the top-eight this year, despite being a bit further down the ladder.

“That win took us off the bottom and we’re not too far away from Salford, who are eighth. It is do-able, that eighth spot is up for grabs and it’s really important for us to be involved in that.

“We don’t want to be in the same situation we were last year.”