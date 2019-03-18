Castleford Tigers: Chris Clarkson’s ‘drinking in’ Tigers’ ‘special brew’

SPECIAL INDIVIDUALS – with the ability to play as a team – are Castleford Tigers’ magic ingredient, according to recent signing Chris Clarkson.

Tigers are third in Betfred Super League after winning five of their opening six matches.

Daryl Powell with Ryan Sheridan.

They were below-par in parts of a scrappy 24-20 home win over Salford Red Devils yesterday, but quality tries at key moments preserved their 100 per cent home record.

Though Tigers found it hard to get into the opposition’s half for spells in the game, they looked a threat whenever they got close to Salford’s line, and Clarkson observed: “That’s the good thing about playing in this team; they have got a lot of special individuals who can make something out of nothing.

“That’s what a top team does, they’ve got those great players, but also work as a team.”

Castleford got off to a flying start, building an early 12-0 lead and were 18-4 ahead in the third quarter, but Salford hit back to cut the gap to two points and Clarkson admitted Tigers weren’t at their best.

“They are a good team – we knew that from what they did in Catalans,” the forward said of opponents who had won their previous match 46-0 in the south of France.

“It was a bit scrappy but we got there in the end.

“In patches we were good on our try line, but in other parts I don’t think we showed enough resilience. They scored a couple of soft tries but, all in all, I think some of our goal-line D [defence] was good.

“We just need to carry that on for the full 80 minutes.”

Clarkson has now played in four successive games since signing for Tigers after a spell as a trialist.

The former Leeds Rhinos man was left without a club when Hull KR opted not to offer him a new contract at the end of last season, but insisted – after an anxious wait – that things could not have worked out any better. Clarkson said: “It’s great, I am loving my rugby at the minute. I am really enjoying it, the lads here and the coaching staff have made it easy for me to fit straight in.

“It has worked out in the end.

“It was a tough few months before Christmas, not knowing my future, but I always had that faith that something would pop up and it did.

“I am thankful it’s here at Cas.”

A product of Rhinos’ academy, Clarkson made his Super League debut for Leeds against Hull KR nine years ago, as a winger. He switched to centre for his next match and then settled in as a specialist back-rower – but came off the bench against Salford Red Devils to play at prop.

“I played 30 minutes in the middle,” he said.

“It was good, my first three games here were in the back-row, but I probably prefer it in the middle.

“I probably need to get used to it a bit more, train there a bit more and get used to the calls, but I am fitting right in.”

Tigers have a short turnaround to Friday’s visit of unbeaten league leaders St Helens.

A victory would see Tigers go level on points with the early pace setters, and Clarkson said: “I think it’s a good opportunity for us to set a marker on the season.

“Personally, I think Saints are the best team in the league at the minute and it would be good for us to show what we can do against them and hopefully get a result.”