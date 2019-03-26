Cameron Smith joins fellow Leeds Rhinos in England Knights squad

Leeds Rhinos’ Cameron Smith and Alex Foster of Castleford Tigers have been called into England Knights’ performance squad.

Rhinos’ Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Liam Sutcliffe and Jack Walker all retain their place after touring Papua New Guinea with the Knights last year.

The trip to Papua New Guinea last year was such a memorable trip for all of us, but also a massive benefit both physically and mentally as we develop elite level players for future tournaments. Paul Anderson

Foster, who began his career with Leeds, is joined in the squad by clubmates Oliver Holmes and Greg Minikin.

Wakefield Trinity’s James Batchelor has also been included.

The Knights performance squad will join the 30-man elite group at their first get-together of the season next month.

They will hold a number of other meetings and training sessions and at least one home fixture is planned for this autumn when the senior Great Britain squad are on tour in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Knights coach Paul Anderson said: “We think this is an exciting group of players, all of whom know from their selection that they are very much in the thoughts of the England coaches.

“Involvement in the Knights set-up gives them the chance to impress - as has been shown by the England debuts made by so many players from the KPS last year - and the inclusion in this year’s England Performance Squad of Robbie Mulhern and our 2018 captain Jack Hughes.

“The trip to Papua New Guinea last year was such a memorable trip for all of us, but also a massive benefit both physically and mentally as we develop elite level players for future tournaments, building towards the 2021 and 2025 World Cups.”

England Knights performance squad: Alex Foster, Oliver Holmes, Greg Minikin (all Castleford Tigers), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons), Matt English, Kruise Leeming, Darnell McIntosh, Adam O’Brien, Oliver Roberts (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Atkin (Hull KR), Dean Hadley, Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC), Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos), Niall Evalds, Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils), Jack Ashworth, Matt Lees, Danny Richardson (St Helens), James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity), Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Dec Patton, Joe Philbin, Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Joe Bullock, Tom Davies, Liam Marshall, Dom Manfredi, Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors).