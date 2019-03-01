Amateur RL: Professional players turn focus to amateur enterprise

PLAYERS FROM Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity will be on the other side of the fence tomorrow as the National Conference season gets into full swing.

Leeds’ Ashton Golding and Wakefield’s Jordan Baldwinson are among those involved in coaching at their former amateur club.

Jordan Baldwinson.

Golding and Jordan Lilley, who is spending this season on loan at Bradford Bulls, masterminded Stanningley’s promotion to Division One last year and they kick off at Dewsbury Moor. Aiden Skully will make his Stanningley debut and Tom Kent returns after a year out with a broken leg.

Baldwinson, meanwhile, is on the coaching staff at third division Hunslet Warriors who visit Dewsbury Celtic.

There is a new Rhinos connection at East Leeds who travel to Barrow Island in Division Two. Scrum-half Adam Gibbons, 18 – son of former Leeds player and current assistant-coach with the Rhinos women’s team Anthony Gibbons – is set to make his Conference debut. James Olbison, 19, will also make his first appearance and Gareth Lally returns to the side after a spell out of the game owing to work commitments.

Hunslet Club Parkside, coached by Castleford Tigers’ former Leeds and Wakefield hooker Paul McShane, begin their Premier Division title defence away to Kells. Former Rhinos academy player Marcus Elliott is set to make his debut alongside Rob Stanley, but there are doubts over Jamie Fields and Jamie Bradley.

Hunslet Club 'Parkside's Marcus Elliott.

The first Leeds derby of the season sees Milford host Oulton Raiders in Division One.