Amateur RL: Former Rhinos winger Duckworth set for East Leeds debut

FORMER SUPER League winger James Duckworth is set to make his National Conference debut for East Leeds on Saturday.

Duckworth made two Super League appearances for Leeds Rhinos in 2013 and three for London Broncos the following season and has also played for Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet.

James Duckworth.

New Easts’ coach Rob Roberts has also recruited ex-Castleford Tigers academy, Hunslet, Gloucestershire All Golds and Oxford hooker Casey Canterbury.

Adam Wrigg and Joe Isotta will make their first Conference appearance in this weekend’s clash with visitors Crosfields.

Easts spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “We’ll have quite a young side out, but there’s some old heads still in there, including Ben Walkin, Johnny Carter and Dave Nurse.

“The rest are young lads who have come through our system, but it is a decent squad.”

Easts are hoping to get their Division Two campaign underway after successive postponements, as are Hunslet Warriors, who play host to Askam.

Jake Southern, Tom Boardman and Connor Jordan are in line to make their debut and Daryl Gaunt has returned from rugby union, but club stalwarts Gary McLelland and Caldon Bravo both hung up their boots at the end of last season.

Stanningley, who have won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures, visit Wigan St Judes.

Milford Marlins began their Division One season with a 7-6 home win over Bradford Dudley Hill last week.

Half-backs Zak Snelgrove, Josh Parle, Ryan Oxtoby and Jacob Skinner are all in contention for a call-up for Saturday’s game at Thornhill Trojans.

Steve Bacon and Josh Nathaniel are also available and Matthew Brocksom could return from a shoulder operation if he passes a fitness test.

Young winger Harry Gilfillan, who was outstanding last week, is unavailable due to work commitments.

Oulton Raiders visit Dudley Hill.

Promoted Hunslet Club Parkside could not have had a tougher start to life in the Conference’s Premier Division.

After beginning their campaign with a stunning 42-6 win at last year’s league leaders Siddal, they are at home to defending champions Thatto Heath on Saturday.

Club spokesman Paul Thorpe said: “After last week’s victor, captain Jamie Fields commented that if you had asked the lads before the fixtures come out the majority would have taken these two games as our opening fixtures.”

Parkside will be forced to make at least five changes to the team which won at Siddal with Kieran Murphy, Danny Rowse, Michael Waite and Omar Alrawi all unavailable and Kelvin Nielson (knee) injured.

They are also unable to call on Ryan Campbell (knee) and Mark Stubley, Adam Biscomb and Jamie Milburn who are all working.

Parkside’s ‘A’ team begin their Yorkshire Men’s League Forty-20 Cup campaign with a home tie on Saturday against Beverley Academy (2.30pm).

Saturday’s conference fixtures involving Leeds side are due to kick-off at 2.30pm.