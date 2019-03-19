Adam Cuthbertson’s injury withdrawal leaves Leeds Rhinos with a lack of experience for trip to Catalans Dragons

LEEDS RHINOS will be without Adam Cuthbertson for Saturday’s game in Perpignan, according to coach Dave Furner.

The Australian suffered an ankle injury during last Friday’s home loss to London Broncos.

Furner will name his initial 19 for the clash with Catalans Dragons tomorrow, but said: “He won’t be available this week.

“We’re not sure of the extent at the moment. I will leave that to the medical staff to see how bad it is.”

Cuthbertson’s fellow forwards Carl Ablett (ankle) and Dom Crosby (ankle and knee) have yet to play this year following off-season surgery.

Ablett was due to make his comeback against Hull two weeks ago, but withdrew after the warm-up.

“I thought maybe Carl might have been back [this week], but he doesn’t seem to be,” Furner said.

“He’s back on the training park, but doesn’t seem to be taking a trick at the moment.

“Dom was seeing another specialist last week to see where he’s at.

“I can’t wait to have a look at what Dom and Carl bring to the squad.

“You want to have a look at what they’ve got and what they can add to the squad.

“Certainly a bit of experience would help, but I am always very confident of how the team is prepared and going out there and performing the best we can.”

Captain Kallum Watkins has missed two games because of bruising on a knee and Furner said: “He is coming on pretty good, which is a good sign.

“He has had a little bit of a setback for two weeks, but it’s more important to get him right and ready to go.”

The coach confirmed Jamie Jones-Buchanan came through his first competitive game of the season last week, following a nerve problem in a leg, with no ill-effects.

“It was good to see Jamie back on the field,” he said. “He will be better for the run. He hadn’t played this year, other than a trial game and it was good to have him back on the park, that experience. For him it was just about getting through the game. I think you’ll see even better this week.”