Adam Cuthbertson: Intriguing Cup final could go down to the Wire ... but don’t discount the Dragons

I THINK we’re all set for a really interesting Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final tomorrow – mainly because it’s two of the sides you’d have least expected to get to Wembley this year.

That’s not that I’d ever have written off the chances of either Catalans Dragons or Warrington Wolves beforehand.

Catalans Dragons' danger man, Tony GIgot. PIC: Pascal Rodriguez

But Catalans were going through a rebuilding process after being in the Million Pound Game last year, with a relatively new coach in Steve McNamara, and they did not have a great start to this season either.

But then they got some momentum together and really found their form in the latter rounds of Super League before knocking off Saints in the semis to show that they could yet take out this Challenge Cup.

Warrington were in the Qualifiers as well in 2017 and are, then, rebuilding, too, with a new coach of their own in Steve Price.

However, they’re both now playing some really exciting rugby.

Catalans have got some real style about them and, with Tony Gigot at full-back, they have an absolute game-breaker in their ranks.

He’s been coming up with some tricks out on the field which have left me thinking ‘How have you done that!?’.

This Catalans side will want to make history as well as the first French club to win the Challenge Cup and also have players needing to make their own mark on the side for the next few years.

Whoever comes into this team now is fighting for their spot for years to come rather than just being given it, which might have happened before.

And I do like the look of this final as there is that big underdog feel to it; Warrington are most people’s favourites to win and Catalans are, then, the big outsiders.

It’s not been like that really since 2015 when Hull KR were the big outsiders against us.

Obviously, it didn’t go well for them that day but hopefully tomorrow we will see a really good, competitive final.

As for who I think will win, on paper I’d have to say Warrington, mainly down to the experience in their squad and that depth of talent.

But Challenge Cup finals are all about just getting it right on the day and anyone can win if they get 80 minutes right.

I’d never write Catalans off and I do love an underdog … this sounds like me sitting on the fence, doesn’t it?!

In fairness, though, because my family hail from Warrington, I should really back them; if they ever heard me barracking for Catalans I’d be in real trouble! But also Kylie Leuluai is there and he is a good friend of mine.

We still talk frequently and one of the big reasons that culture is shifting at Warrington is because he’s taken on that head of rugby operations role there.

He’s still growing into it but it’d be great to see him have some success.

As for the Challenge Cup itself, obviously I have some really fond memories.

It was the first bit of silverware I won with Leeds Rhinos in my first year here in 2015.

Coming over from Australia, I was initially unaware of how the Challenge Cup actually even worked when I first arrived.

But, later, there was such satisfaction when we did lift that trophy as we knew we deserved it; we’d gone through the whole comp’ unbeaten, deserved to win every game and then did it when it mattered most on the day.

The whole experience in the build-up, the week building up to Wembley – travelling down to London, being around the area, rocking up to the stadium on the day – meant that it wasn’t too dissimilar to Grand Final time.

It wasn’t sold-out in 2015 but it was a terrific atmosphere, just a magical experience and one I’ll simply never forget.

In fact, having been there and done that, means in these last two years, having got to the semi-final both times and fallen just short, has been even tougher to take.

Knowing how brilliant Wembley is and how great the experience of lifting that famous trophy is, you just feel devastated that you can’t go and do it all again. It’s then that you are reminded of just how amazing it all is.

I’d love to get back there once more but, for now, it’s over to Warrington and Catalans.

It’ll be great to see who does come out on top and hopefully it is a quality game to watch.