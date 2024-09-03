Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twelve Leeds Rhinos scholarship players have taken a step towards Super League after signing their first professional contract.

Hughie Tinkler (second-row), Cobi Ellis (second-row), Wade White (half-back), Jacob Hardy (loose-forward), Will Wilkinson (prop), Tom Richardson (centre), Dacx Jones-Buchanan (prop), Will Hunter (half-back/full-back), Zak Lloyd (second-row), Logan Staveley-Carr (prop), Daniel Stelfox (prop) and Harvey Butterworth (hooker) will all step up to the under-18 academy next year, under coach Tony Smith, after impressing for Rhinos’ under-16s.

The dozen will be introduced on the pitch during half-time of Rhinos’ final home game of the season, against Hull FC on Friday. They have committed themselves to the club for the next two years and head of youth John Bastian reckons next season’s academy is “probably one of the best groups of young players I've worked with for a long time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the players stepping up to Leeds Rhinos' academy from the under-16s scholarship are (left to right): Hughie Tinkler, Will Wilkinson, Dacx Jones-Buchanan, Harvey Butterworth, Jacob Hardy, Tom Richardson, Zak Lloyd, Logan Staveley-Carr, Daniel Stelfox. Picture by Dan Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “Collectively, we've got a group of really good blokes. They are all competitive, they want to learn and get better and, ultimately, we want to get them through the academy and then progressing up towards first grade. There’s no reason why this group can't connect with the current under-17s players - who are really strong - and we can be a really successful group in 2025.”

Bastian added: “We're all proud of this new group of players, having seen them evolve and develop over the last two years. Everybody at the Rhinos has contributed towards the development of these players, including the talent ID staff, coaching staff, physios and strength and conditioners. I'm always very supportive of the parents and community clubs for what they've done for these young players to be in this position to sign their first professional contracts, too.”

Four of the new academy intake are from Leeds community clubs, with Butterworth and Jones-Buchanan playing their junior rugby for Stanningley and Staveley-Carr and Stelfox being Oulton Raiders products. Jones-Buchanan is the third member of his family to represent Rhinos’ academy, following his father Jamie and older brother Lore.

Lloyd, from Siddal, was ever-present for Rhinos’ under-16s this year, scoring 12 tries and 24 goals. Hardy, a former Kippax player, captained the side and also featured in every game, touching down five times and booting 15 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade White has signed his first professional contract with Leeds Rhinos' academy after impressing for the under-16s. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

“It's every kid's dream to be a professional rugby player and to be given this opportunity to get one step closer to doing that is a privilege,” Hardy said. “I'm really excited for what's coming here at Leeds. As a group we’ve shown we're really skilful and we’ve got a lot of character about us.”

Tinkler, White and Richardson came through the ranks at Halifax club King Cross Park, Ellis and Wilkinson both played their junior rugby with Birstall Victoria and Hunter is from Shaw Cross Sharks.

White said: “The club gives a lot of opportunities to youngsters that are coming through in the squad. They give players the chance to show what they are actually made of, moving up through the academy and reserves and into the first team.

“It is exciting and it gives me confidence that I have the opportunity to do that as well. It's a new step up and a challenge to move on to the next level of the sport.”