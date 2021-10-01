Bulldogs, who finished fourth on the table, will be without several first-choice players because of injuries or travel issues.

And that could mean an opportunity for 19-year-old Burton in Bulldogs’ biggest game since the 2013 Championshiup Grand Final.

Burton has made four appearances since joining Bulldogs in July and coach Craig Lingard confirmed: “He’ll probably come back into the 17.

Oli Burton in action for Rhinos' academy against Newcastle Thunder. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography.

“Adam Gledhill will probably also come back in.

“He has missed out due to work.

“There’s a couple of people who just missed out on the 17 the previous couple of weeks because we’ve been playing okay and they’ll come into the reckoning.”

Of the players who won’t feature, Lingard said: “We are without Dale Morton, there’s no Ben Kaye or Tom Lillycrop and we’ve been waiting on one or two others to get permission from work to be able to work from home for the five days’ isolation.

“It is disappointing. These guys have worked hard all season and all those guys mentioned have not played a bit-part; they have played in excess of 17, 18 and 19 games every one of them.

“They have been a really big part of our squad so for us to lose them out of the 17 is really disappointing, but even more disappointing for them that they don’t get an opportunity to play in a semi-final.”