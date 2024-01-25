Leeds Rhinos Women's Super League fixtures 2024 plus Challenge Cup ties
Rhinos begin their campaign at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, April 19, in the first part of a double-header also featuring the men’s Super League showdown between the same clubs. That will be Rhinos’ second successive home fixture against Giants, following a Women’s Challenge Cup tie two weeks earlier.
The Challenge Cup first round will be played as a group stage with the four top teams going through to the semi-finals. All fixtures are subject to change. Rhinos’ home matches are due to be played at AMT Headingley.
March
Sat 16 Leigh Leopards A 2pm Challenge Cup
Sat 23 Hull KR A (Craven Park) 2pm Challenge Cup
April
Sat 6 Huddersfield Giants H 2pm Challenge Cup
Fri 19 Huddersfield Giants H 5.30pm
Sat 27 Warrington Wolves H noon
May
Sun 12 York Valkyrie A (Community Stadium) noon
Sat 25 St Helens A (TW Stadium) 2pm
Fri 31 Barrow Raiders H 5.30pm
June
Sun 16 Huddersfield Giants A (Laund Hill) 2pm
July
Sat 6 St Helens H 12.30pm
Sun 14 Warrington Wolves A (Victoria Park) noon
August
Sat 3 Featherstone Rovers A (Post Office Road) 2pm
Fri 9 Wigan Warriors H 5.30pm
September
Sun 1 York Valkyrie H noon