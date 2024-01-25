Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos Women's Super League fixtures 2024 plus Challenge Cup ties

Leeds Rhinos’ full 2024 Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures have been revealed.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
Rhinos star Amy Hardcastle. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.Rhinos star Amy Hardcastle. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Rhinos star Amy Hardcastle. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Rhinos begin their campaign at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, April 19, in the first part of a double-header also featuring the men’s Super League showdown between the same clubs. That will be Rhinos’ second successive home fixture against Giants, following a Women’s Challenge Cup tie two weeks earlier.

The Challenge Cup first round will be played as a group stage with the four top teams going through to the semi-finals. All fixtures are subject to change. Rhinos’ home matches are due to be played at AMT Headingley.

March

Sat 16 Leigh Leopards A 2pm Challenge Cup

Most Popular

Sat 23 Hull KR A (Craven Park) 2pm Challenge Cup

April

Sat 6 Huddersfield Giants H 2pm Challenge Cup

Fri 19 Huddersfield Giants H 5.30pm

Sat 27 Warrington Wolves H noon

May

Sun 12 York Valkyrie A (Community Stadium) noon

Sat 25 St Helens A (TW Stadium) 2pm

Fri 31 Barrow Raiders H 5.30pm

June

Sun 16 Huddersfield Giants A (Laund Hill) 2pm

July

Sat 6 St Helens H 12.30pm

Sun 14 Warrington Wolves A (Victoria Park) noon

August

Sat 3 Featherstone Rovers A (Post Office Road) 2pm

Fri 9 Wigan Warriors H 5.30pm

September

Sun 1 York Valkyrie H noon

Related topics:RhinosHuddersfield GiantsWarrington Wolves