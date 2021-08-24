Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has 'good chance' of being available for crucial Wigan Warriors showdown
England winger Ash Handley has a good chance of featuring for Leeds Rhinos at Wigan Warriors on Wednesday, coach Richard Agar says.
Handley suffered a groin problem in last Thursday’s win over Huddersfield Giants, but has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad.
Agar said: “Scans have been relatively kind to us and he feels all right this week.
“We will see, we have got some contingencies there.
“Jack Broadbent is back in the squad and we will see how Ash pulls up after training, but at this moment in time he feels really good and good to go.”
Broadbent has missed eight games since injuring an ankle during a win at Warrington Wolves on July 5, but is included in Rhinos’ 21.
Forwards Matt Prior and Cameron Smith could return from coronavirus layoffs and second-rower Rhyse Martin is available following a one-match suspension.
Prior, Rhinos’ captain, has been sidelined for three matches and Agar said: “Matt has had a major presence for us this year, with his consistency and performances under pressure.
“When you are in tight contests and the game is on the line, you know Matty can generally make a play.
“We have missed him and we have done it tough with our middles a bit.
“He is back and a much welcome return.
“To get that consistency and quality of goal kicker in Rhyse is welcome and it means we can get middles playing in the middle.”
Former Rhinos forward Brad Singleton will return for Wigan after suspension and Jai Field and Mitch Clark could come into their 17.
Sam Powell will be added to their squad if he passes a concussion test, but Willie Isa is suspended.
John Bateman's appeal against a one-match suspension will be heard this afternoon (Tuesday).
Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, C Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Gannon.
Wigan Warriors: from Hardaker, Gildart, Marshall, Field, Singleton, Bullock, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, H Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Hastings, Bourouh.
Referee: To be confirmed.
Kick-off: Wednesday, 7.45pm
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.